Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Douglas Legal LLP, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, supported the charity with a Will Writing Week last October.

Donations to the hospice from people using this free service amounted to more than £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Douglas Legal LLP said: “We want to support National Hospice Week as the hospice is a local charity offering invaluable support to families in difficult times of need.”

Adam Douglas LLP staff.

Over the years Adam Douglas Legal LLP have supported the hospice many times with Wills Weeks, raffles, the Big Give and donation tins. They have raised almost £15,500 in this time which has funded a full time hospice nurse for more than six months.