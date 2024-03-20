Legal firm with offices in Alnwick and Berwick supports HospiceCare North Northumberland
Adam Douglas Legal LLP, which has offices in Alnwick and Berwick, supported the charity with a Will Writing Week last October.
Donations to the hospice from people using this free service amounted to more than £2,000.
Adam Douglas Legal LLP said: “We want to support National Hospice Week as the hospice is a local charity offering invaluable support to families in difficult times of need.”
Over the years Adam Douglas Legal LLP have supported the hospice many times with Wills Weeks, raffles, the Big Give and donation tins. They have raised almost £15,500 in this time which has funded a full time hospice nurse for more than six months.
Hospice fundraising manager Jane Stratton said: “This is an amazing achievement and the hospice is extremely grateful to Adam Douglas Legal LLP.”