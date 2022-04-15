Launch event for state-of-the-art machine at salon in Berwick

Neisha Inglis with the Focus Dual machine.

It will introduce the Focus Dual machine, created by Lynton, and accompanying treatments at Neisha Inglis Aesthetics in Walkergate.

Berwick resident Neisha Inglis has worked in the industry for more than a decade.

The business primarily provides high-end aesthetics and beauty treatments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the event, which will take place on Monday, April 25 from 1pm to 6pm, ticket holders will be able to chat with a Lynton expert and watch live demonstrations of the two treatment options, all while enjoying a complimentary glass of fizz and nibbles.

They will also be able to take advantage of the salon’s exclusive on-the-day-only offers.

Neisha said: “Focus Dual aims to give your skin back its snap and reverse the signs of ageing.

“I will be offering two treatment options, High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU) and Radio Frequency (RF) Microneedling. Both treatments are non-surgical and non-invasive, with HIFU being dubbed as the ‘lunch-time facelift’ by the aesthetics community.”

Included in the £5 ticket price is being automatically entered into a raffle to win treatments, vouchers, discounts and more.