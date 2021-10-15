Latest stage of regeneration plans for landmark hotel

The Park Hotel at Tynemouth.

The Inn Collection Group bought the Park Hotel, in Tynemouth, in April and previously submitted plans to pull down part of northern wing and central area of the hotel.

Now, the hospitality firm has lodged proposals for a two-storey extension to provide 20 hotel bedrooms, a single-storey Fish and Chip takeaway and ice cream parlour, hotel kitchen, internal plant room, toilets and core circulation space, extended and improved external terrace area and car parking.

A design and access statement, lodged with North Tyneside Council, said the proposals would give the historic building a “sustainable long-term future use”.

It said: “The vision of the proposed design is to redevelop the site to provide a sustainable, well designed to current standards, hotel, restaurant and takeaway food outlets which sit well and comfortably within the Conservation Area environment.”

The document warned that the hotel has been in “steady decline” in recent years, but said its new owners want to invest in its future.

These plans, it said, will create “high quality development that will preserve the character and identity of the Park Hotel and ensure a viable future for this important building”.

The Park Hotel was built in the 1930s in the distinctive art deco style that was fashionable at the time.

However, the sections that the firm wants to replace were added decades later in the 1960s and ’70s.

Speaking in April, managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming The Park into our pubs with rooms family.

“With its location alongside one of the UK’s most popular beaches and proximity to Newcastle upon Tyne, it’s a great fit with our brand, offering customers stunning places to eat, drink, sleep and explore from in outstanding locations across Northern England.”

The Inn Collection Group has more than 20 sites across Northumberland and the north of England, including The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick; The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seashouses; The Amble Inn; The Lindisfarne Inn Beal; and the Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth.