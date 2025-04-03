Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The closing date is looming for nominations for the North East Apprenticeship Awards.

There are 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region.

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects.

For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

All businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes are invited to submit their nominations for National World’s annual event

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

Register at www.neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, April 30.

The awards will be held at St James’ Park, home of Newcastle United, on Thursday, June 26.

For further details email event manager [email protected]

Award categories

SME Employer of the Year, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Large Employer of the Year, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Intermediate Apprentice: Open to apprentices enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9). Sponsored by New Durham College

Advanced Apprentice: Open to apprentices enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Higher Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree).

Degree Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

Construction Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event and work within the construction industry.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors. Sponsored by Newcastle College

Health and Public Service Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event and work within the health or public service sectors.

Professional Services Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event and work within professional services.

Technology and Digital Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event and work within a digital or technology sector.

Apprentice Ambassador

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent.

Mentor

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Training Provider / Programme

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes. Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.