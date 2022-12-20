More than 50 jobs are being created at the £14m visitor attraction which is scheduled to open in February.

The immersive heritage experience, distillery tours and tastings, shopping, and bistro that Ad Gefrin will offer have created a diverse range of job opportunities in visitor engagement and guiding, catering, retailing, maintenance and grounds keeping.

The giant whisky stills at Ad Gefrin.

Many applications have already been received but now is the last chance to apply before the January 8 deadline.

“Ad Gefrin was born out of my family’s passion to celebrate the Anglo-Saxon history of this area, and the art of making a whisky that embodies it,” says director of experience, Chris Ferguson.

“In every role we’re offering here we’re looking for people who share that passion and who can create an extraordinary experience for our visitors.

"When we find them, we’ll provide our successful applicants with a comprehensive training programme to enable them to fulfil their potential as a fully-fledged member of the Ad Gefrin family.”

Chris Ferguson, director of experience at Ad Gefrin.

Named after the 7th century royal Anglo Saxon palace excavated at Yeavering, just a mile from Wooler, the Ad Gefrin museum and distillery will write an exciting new chapter in the history of the town and its community.

The distillery has released its first blend but its first single malt is not expected until 2025.

In an area that offers limited new job opportunities, Chris is urging local people to become involved: “We hope that the local community will be as proud of what we are creating as they are of the history it is based on, and that many will be involved at the heart of what we do.

"No matter what role they play in the Ad Gefrin story, we want as many people from the community as possible to help us give visitors from all over the world a traditional Northumbrian welcome, just as they did over 1,400 years ago.”