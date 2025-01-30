Larger new premises for Jack's Furniture Warehouse in Amble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack's Furniture Warehouse in Amble, home to unique, vintage, restored and up-cycled furniture, has almost doubled its showroom space and extended its opening hours at new premises.

Boasting over 3500 sqft, with its own car parking on Coquet Enterprise Park, Jack's moved from its original warehouse to a much larger premises just around the corner.

The stock, which changes regularly, includes interesting, quirky, and original furniture and home furnishings ranging from leather sofas to bookcases, tables and chairs, old telephones, drinks cabinets – even tandems.

Founder Stuart Mycroft sources the stock from furniture dealers and auction houses nationwide, Lucy looks after marketing.

They said: “Our customers love the fact that everything here is unique and the stock changes regularly, so there are always new things to discover. There's nothing else quite like this in the area, and everything is pre-loved and restored, so it's a sustainable means of refreshing your home."

The warehouse is open 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday. Free local delivery is available www.jacksfurniturewarehouse.co.uk