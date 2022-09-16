The event is being organised by Northumberland County Council and will be held at Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington on Thursday, October 13 between 9.30am and 4pm.

There will be a series of talks throughout the day including an update from the National Residential Landlords Association, information about fire safety and the Private Sector Team will be launching their new PLAN scheme for landlords.

Those attending can stay for the duration of the day or attend the talks of particular interest.

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be trade stands to browse, free parking and free buffet lunch and refreshments.

Trade stands include Northumbrian Water, Weir Insurance, NRLA, Approved Mortgage Solutions, Valuation Office, NFU Mutual and others.