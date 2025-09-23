Land and consent management firm opens Newcastle office as part of growth plan

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice has opened an office in Newcastle as part of its wider expansion plans.

Ardent, which provides a range of services on some of the most significant infrastructure and regeneration projects across the UK and Ireland, already has a presence in Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester, Warrington, Glasgow and Dublin.

Now, the company has recognised the need to strengthen its footprint in the North East by taking space at Merchant House in Newcastle.

It comes as the company has also expanded into Cardiff and Peterborough.

Jonathan Stott is group managing director of Ardent, which is opening an office in Newcastle.

The locations have been identified strategically to support current contracts – from the services it delivers in the north of England and Scotland through to a range of renewables projects in the east of England – as well as potential new business opportunities.

The business has been on a strong growth trajectory in recent years and now employs more than 220 people. That figure is set to increase further, with ongoing recruitment across the country as the company seeks to attract experienced consultants across its four key sectors – utilities, renewables, transport and regeneration.

It is also bringing through the next generation of talent with major investments in training and development.

Carl Weaver, Ardent’s chief operating officer, said the new offices would see the company hold a stronger presence across the UK and Ireland.

He said: “We identified the regions where we wanted to expand, looking at where we currently operate and where we can see potential for growth. By opening an office in Newcastle, it gives us a footprint in an area where there is already a huge amount of work happening and where there are projects coming forward which we want to be part of.

“We’ve seen significant expansion over the past two years and our new offices are another exciting piece of the jigsaw when it comes to our ongoing growth.”

Jonathan Stott, group managing director of Ardent, said: “Right across the country, the Ardent team is contributing to some of the most important infrastructure and development projects that are crucial for our economy and, indeed, for society.

“From supporting the Great Grid Upgrade through to helping to enable major transport projects, our experts – from land referencing to land assembly and from consents management through to compensation and valuation – are playing a key role in the future of the UK and Ireland.