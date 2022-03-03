The show, which spans 2000 years of history, returns to its Bishop Auckland stage, with six Saturday performances from August 6 to September 10, 2022.

To mark the momentous Queen’s Platinum Jubilee there will be an additional performance taking place on Friday, June 3.

The award-winning open-air performance returns with more dates available.

From Boudicca’s battles with the Romans to two world wars, via Vikings, Tudors, Stuarts, Queen Victoria and the Industrial Revolution, Kynren tells the story of England’s colourful history.

Audiences watch from the 8,000-seater tribune which provides panoramic views across the giant outdoor stage.

Join young Arthur on his epic quest as he encounters rebellions, wars, magic and majesty.

Gates open two and a half hours before the start of each show throughout the summer, allowing visitors the opportunity to arrive early for food and drink in one of the dining areas, whilst enjoying live jazz by the lake.

You can save 10% off the ticket price by booking an Early Bird ticket before Tuesday, April 19 2022. The earlier you book, the better your choice of seat.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.11arches.com

Adults from £26, Under 18 from £16, Children aged 3 and under go free when sat on an adult’s knee. All Kynren prices published exclude a £1 booking fee per ticket.

Kynren is performed at 11Arches Park, Flatts Farm, Bishop Auckland, County Durham DL14 7SF.

