Key figures in clean energy and education have joined an expanded board of directors at Energy Central Campus in Blyth.

The company hopes it will help to develop high-quality, credible and relevant training programmes for those looking to enter the clean energy sector.

The new appointments include Danielle Lane, Director of Offshore Development UK & Ireland at RWE Renewables UK, Tom Nightingale, UK Supply Chain Manager, Renewables at Equinor and James Young, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, at JDR Cable Systems.

In addition, Energy Central Campus has also welcomed Professor Jane Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Engagement & Place at Newcastle University and Dr Shaid Mahmood, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Durham University to the board.

Martin Lawlor, Energy Central Campus chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of leaders to the Energy Central Campus board. The diverse expertise they bring, spanning across industry, research, and education, reflects our strong commitment to bridging the gap between the clean energy sector and the future workforce.

"Together, this board will drive our mission forward to create high-quality and future-proof training programs that support both the local community and the clean energy sector across the North East of England.”

Energy Central Campus is a unique skills partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, with a mission to create the pipeline of talent required for the expanding clean energy sector, at the same time, inspiring, training and delivering pathways to employment for the local community.