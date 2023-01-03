Daniel Evans has 20 years’ experience in operations management and six of those in hospitality but it was his passion for the project that struck the deepest chord with the Ferguson family whose drive and commitment has turned an extraordinary dream into an imminent reality.

“I grew up in Blyth very close to the Fergusons’ original base,” Daniel explains, “So I have always been aware of this family business with deep roots in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I heard about their vision for Ad Gefrin I just knew I had to be involved in some capacity, and I am absolutely delighted that my career and my passion for all things Northumbrian have given me this opportunity to lead the team.

Daniel Evans, head of operations at Ad Gefrin.

“To begin with, I’m looking forward tremendously to helping build a team of local people, and I can’t wait for us to be ready to welcome the first visitors to a truly historic experience in the coming spring.”

Ad Gefrin will comprise a £14m state-of-the-art visitor experience, revealing the fascinating history of Northumberland’s Anglo-Saxon ‘Golden Age’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immersive museum will showcase the court of the 7th century Northumbrian kings and queens that drew people from all over the world to visit their summer palace discovered at Yeavering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most exciting facets of Ad Gefrin is the complete integration of museum experience and whisky distillery - the county’s first (legal) distillery in 200 years.

Ad Gefrin Director of Experience, Chris Ferguson, who will be working closely with Daniel, said: “We were looking for a leader and a team player with a passion for people, and the enthusiasm and communication skills to achieve the highest standards of service excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad