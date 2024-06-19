Kevin Foster Funeral Services opens new premises in Alnwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kevin Foster Funeral Services already had premises in Blyth and Bedlington but Pat always hoped the family firm would expand into her home town.
The new unit at Dene Court on Willowburn Trading Estate has been transformed in recent weeks.
Pat said: "Once the premises had been viewed and a good few alterations agreed, it was all hands on deck to complete the remedial work and ensure the unit was completed to a high standard.
"Grateful thanks go to Mick Thorburn and his team of joiners, builders, plumbers and electricians who all did their utmost to complete in a timely manner.
"Also to James Angus who completed the decorating to a very high standard and The Carpet Warehouse for supplying and fitting the flooring.
"Last but not least to all of our staff, for their continued discussions and debates around what's next, what colour, how do we do that, to us arriving at these unbelievably, impressive completed premises.
"Without our staff we would not be able to function; each and every one from the full timers, part timers, drivers, underbearers, and all the ad hoc persons we rely upon, to them we thank you all.
"Kevin and I are immensely proud to have acquired this unit; you can be assured that our staff will treat your families with the utmost respect, with dignity and with the professional capabilities your family member deserves.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.