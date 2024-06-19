Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dream has been realised for funeral director Pat Foster with the opening of new premises in Alnwick.

Kevin Foster Funeral Services already had premises in Blyth and Bedlington but Pat always hoped the family firm would expand into her home town.

The new unit at Dene Court on Willowburn Trading Estate has been transformed in recent weeks.

Pat said: "Once the premises had been viewed and a good few alterations agreed, it was all hands on deck to complete the remedial work and ensure the unit was completed to a high standard.

Pat Foster of Kevin Foster Funeral Services.

"Grateful thanks go to Mick Thorburn and his team of joiners, builders, plumbers and electricians who all did their utmost to complete in a timely manner.

"Also to James Angus who completed the decorating to a very high standard and The Carpet Warehouse for supplying and fitting the flooring.

"Last but not least to all of our staff, for their continued discussions and debates around what's next, what colour, how do we do that, to us arriving at these unbelievably, impressive completed premises.

"Without our staff we would not be able to function; each and every one from the full timers, part timers, drivers, underbearers, and all the ad hoc persons we rely upon, to them we thank you all.