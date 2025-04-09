Kevin Foster Funeral Services marks first anniversary of Alnwick premises
After lengthy searches for suitable premises in Alnwick, the business opened its doors on the Willowburn Industrial Estate in April 2024.
The company already has branches in Blyth and Bedlington.
Kevin and Pat Foster embarked on this journey a decade ago and it is very much a family business.
Kevin’s son Scott and his soon to be wife Sarah, along with Jodi Wallace look after the day to day running of Blyth and Bedlington, while Pat and Julie Taylor take care of the families in the Alnwick and surrounding areas.
The Alnwick facility will soon have a new greeting room where needs and wishes can be discussed when a loved one has passed.
Office hours are normally 10am to 5pm but arrangements can be made to suit other requirements. Call 01665 665066 or 07738 707487.
