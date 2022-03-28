Joint agreement to position Tyne as a world leader in offshore and renewable energy sectors

Members of the Tyne Taskforce.

A taskforce bringing together MPs, councillors, businesses, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the Port of Tyne, local authorities and the North of Tyne Combined Authority has set out their plans.

The river already supports more than 6,000 jobs and has the potential to support thousands more including at new developments by two leading global businesses.

Equinor’s Operations and Maintenance base for the world’s largest wind farm (Dogger Bank) located at the Port of Tyne in South Tyneside and Smulders Projects UK on the north bank of the Tyne produces large steel structures for the offshore wind and renewables industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positive developments further upstream include the new Sage arena and conference centre at Gateshead quays, which is set to open in 2024. The venue will create 2,000 jobs and provide a £70 million boost to the economy

At a meeting last week, regional MPs, representatives from Local Authorities, the North of Tyne Combined Authority, the Port of Tyne, ORE Catapult and businesses agreed to work together to further increase investment to the Tyne – bringing thousands more jobs to the river.

In a joint statement the Tyne Taskforce set out its ambitious plans for the Tyne to be recognised as a global destination for offshore energy:

“We’re a region which works together and the Tyne Taskforce is a reflection of that, uniting people along the length of the Tyne and beyond, and letting investors from around the world know what’s great about our River Tyne.

“The Tyne has everything that forward-thinking investors need in order to grow their business: a skilled and loyal workforce, a pipeline of future talent, a strong focus on innovation, an established supply chain, competitive costs – and of course it’s an unbeatable place to live and work.

“We will look to maximise investment in the river with a focus on future proofing the river’s infrastructure, unlocking key development sites whilst managing the river to keep it healthy and thriving. By working on behalf of our communities, we will ensure that the benefits of job growth and prosperity along the river are directly felt by all of our communities.”