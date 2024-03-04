Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel Wilson has taken on Jobsons, the country clothing and equestrian specialist, and plans to open on March 16.

The shop has been closed for refurbishment since the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel is hoping to fill a gap in the market by introducing new products.

Rachel Wilson has taken over Jobsons of Alnwick.

The ground floor will continue to showcase renowned brands such as Barbour and Seasalt Cornwall and will also feature a new selection of fashion-forward brands to sell at a lower and more accessible price point.

The upper floor will be transformed into a dedicated space for children’s accessories and clothes. The store will also offer essential basics, toys, games, and womenswear.