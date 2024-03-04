News you can trust since 1854
Jobsons of Alnwick set to reopen under new ownership following refurbishment

A well-known Alnwick shop is set to reopen under new ownership later this month.
By Ian Smith
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT
Rachel Wilson has taken on Jobsons, the country clothing and equestrian specialist, and plans to open on March 16.

The shop has been closed for refurbishment since the end of last year.

Rachel is hoping to fill a gap in the market by introducing new products.

Rachel Wilson has taken over Jobsons of Alnwick.Rachel Wilson has taken over Jobsons of Alnwick.
The ground floor will continue to showcase renowned brands such as Barbour and Seasalt Cornwall and will also feature a new selection of fashion-forward brands to sell at a lower and more accessible price point.

The upper floor will be transformed into a dedicated space for children’s accessories and clothes. The store will also offer essential basics, toys, games, and womenswear.

The store’s existing equestrian goods will cease to be sold when it reopens and its long-established saddlery business - led by former employee John Bailey - will move to different premises.

