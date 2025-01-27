Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clothing store, Jobsons of Alnwick has announced their chosen charity partner for 2025 as they strive to support women into employment.

Smart Works Newcastle supports North East women into employment through the power of high-quality interview clothing and coaching.

Since they opened in 2018, the charity have helped more than 2,000 women, with 79% finding a job within a month of their first appointment. Their service can be accessed by all unemployed women aged 16 and over who are based in the North East.

The Jobsons store now has a donation station where they are asking for unwanted good quality interview-appropriate clothing which they will then deliver to Smart Works Newcastle.

The Jobsons store in Alnwick, based on Bondgate Within, now has a donation station for Smart Works Newcastle.

They will also be hosting a fundraising event in-store in aid of Smart Works Newcastle to mark International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8.

Rachel Wilson, owner of Jobsons of Alnwick said: “We’re really excited to be working with Smart Works Newcastle. We’re passionate about women’s rights as an all woman team so this is a cause close to our hearts.

"We often take for granted how expensive an interview outfit can be, and interviews themselves can be very daunting.

“By supporting Smart Works, we’re giving something back to the wider female North East community, empowering women from all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Samara Laboriel, communications assistant at Smart Works Newcastle, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Jobsons of Alnwick, a long-established business that now aligns perfectly with out mission of empowering women as it is proudly women owned.

"A big thank you to Rachel for making this partnership possible, enabling us to broaden awareness of our work”.