Jobsons of Alnwick, which has a rich history spanning over a century, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter.

Originally established as a master saddlery business, the store has evolved into a country clothing and equestrian specialist.

After 23 years, owners Chris and Alison Todd have handed the ‘reins’ over to Rachel Wilson to breathe new life into the business.

Rachel, a resident of Alnwick for the past 13 years, is hoping to fill a gap in the market by introducing new products and attract new customers.

Jobsons of Alnwick has changed hands.

The property officially changed hands on Friday following its closure on December 30.

During its temporary closure until mid-March, it will undergo an extensive refurbishment aligning with Rachel’s vision for the store’s future.

The ground floor will continue to showcase renowned brands such as Barbour, Seasalt Cornwall, Aigle, and Le Chameau, to continue the store's luxury offering and will also feature a new selection of fashion-forward brands to sell at a lower and more accessible price point.

The upper floor will be transformed into a dedicated space for children’s accessories and clothes. The store will also offer essential basics, toys, games, and womenswear.

Rachel Wilson has taken over Jobsons of Alnwick.

Rachel said: “I’m delighted to be taking over the reins at Jobsons of Alnwick. I have seen first-hand how much the store means to visitors - including returning holidaymakers who come back year after year.

“Many people, including locals, think of Jobsons of Alnwick only as somewhere to buy equestrian goods and country labels, but my aim is to change that. I want to shift perceptions and open the store up to a larger and more varied demographic – including local, parents and children.”

Rachel also plans to maintain the store’s dog-friendly policy, extend opening hours and launch a new website to facilitate online purchases.

The store’s existing equestrian goods will cease to be sold when it reopens and its long-established saddlery business - led by former employee John Bailey - will move to different premises.