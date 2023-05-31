The Barn at Beal, near Holy Island, has organised an ‘open house' recruitment event on Thursday, June 8 in conjunction with Hadrians Resourcing Solutions.

The event aims to showcase the career opportunities available and is open to anyone who might be interested in a career at the venue.

“We have a variety of opportunities available, both permanent and seasonal, for people looking for both short term roles and longer term careers in hospitality and encourage anyone with an interest to come along and see what we have on offer,” said Sarah Bell, CEO and founder of Hadrians Resourcing Solutions.

Stunning views of the Northumberland coast

The event will give attendees the chance to discuss available opportunities, as well as chat with current team members to get a feel for what is involved as well as the working environment.

Sarah adds: “This is a real opportunity to get a feel for the organisation, meet the amazing team, find out more about the roles available and discuss the exciting future plans that are in place. We’re able to host on-site interviews during the day which is an added bonus for candidates.

“We have some fantastic roles on offer at the Barn at Beal, including chefs, kitchen porters and front of house and encourage anyone to come along and find out more.”

The drop-in is from 2pm until 7pm and booking is not required. People of any age, with or without experience, are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be available.

The Barn at Beal.