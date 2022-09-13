Confirmed attendees so far include Egger, Northumbrian Water, McDonalds, Essity, BAM Nuttall and Vattenfall.

Guy Opperman will be holding the annual Tynedale Jobs Fair on Thursday, October 20 at the Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham between 10am and 2pm.

There will be more than 70 employers in Northumberland and the wider region recruiting from a range of industries – including hospitality, retail, manufacturing and transport – so there is plenty of choice for those out of work or looking for a change in career.

Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham is the venue for the Tynedale Jobs Fair.

Mr Opperman, MP for the Hexham constituency, said: “Last year’s event was a huge success, with many employers showcasing the wide range of career opportunities that were available to people at the time.

“The 2022 Tynedale Jobs Fair will be bigger than ever, with more employers than ever in attendance and support from the dedicated work coaches at Jobcentre Plus.

“I recently visited Egger in Hexham, who are co-sponsoring this year’s Jobs Fair. Egger is the largest private sector employer in the Hexham constituency, with 598 people employed at the factory.

“Egger like other local employers is looking to recruit locally, so please do come along to the Jobs Fair to see some of the current opportunities available.