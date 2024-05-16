Eyemouth Holiday Park is one of the holiday parks in Scotland run by Parkdean Resorts.

Jobs are available at a holiday park operator that is looking for new recruits from north Northumberland and Berwickshire.

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 50 people in peak season at Eyemouth Holiday Park and it has invested almost £40,000 to upgrade accommodation at the park as it gets ready for this period in 2024.

It welcomed almost 20,000 holidaymakers last year, marking one of its busiest years on record.

Prompted by strong bookings for 2024, Parkdean Resorts will recruit for 750 jobs at its facilities in Scotland and a wide range of roles in different departments are available.

Job opportunities include cleaners, bar and waiting team members, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.

Steve Richards, Parkdean Resorts CEO, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks – 59 per cent of our customers re-book with us and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back to Scotland year after year.

“We create rewarding jobs in the community, which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality, and our staff engagement score of 83 per cent, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy.

“It promises to be another busy year in 2024, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.”

A total of 12 caravans are being refurbished at Eyemouth to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers.