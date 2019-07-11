Jobs boost for Alnwick as 100 posts to be created at new care home
Plans to create 100 jobs at a new care home in Alnwick have been welcomed.
Beech Tree House, at Alnwick, is set to open later this year, to provide nursing, dementia and residential care as well as care for young, physically disabled people, and bariatric residents.
Its operator, well known care operator Prestwick Care, is looking to fill a wide variety of roles, from nursing staff and carers, to housekeepers, chefs and administrators.
Beech Tree House will be Prestwick Care’s second Alnwick care home, after it purchased Hillcrest Care Home, off South Road, earlier this year.
Coun Gordon Castle, member for Alnwick on Northumberland County Council, said: “I very much welcome the imminent prospect of local jobs for local people, and all year work at that.
“The company has seen the advantages of moving to Alnwick, having already shown their willingness to support the community with a much-needed major commitment to sponsoring Alnwick Christmas Lights.
“I am sure they will benefit from the proven calibre and reliability of employees from this area. Our ageing population increasingly needs and expects the highest quality of care in their last years.”
Job seekers can find out about the positions on offer at the 86-bed home at a recruitment day on July 31, at St James’s Church Centre, Pottergate.
“Our team will be there to talk people through the various vacancies we have and help them identify which role they might be best suited to,” said Prestwick Care CEO, Bunty Malhotra.
“We want to find the very best people for each and every position so we hope that people with all sorts of career backgrounds will come along and find out what Beech Tree House has in store.
“Excellent rates of pay and career progression opportunities exist for those people who wish to fulfil their ambitions within the care sector.”
Beech Tree House will be Prestwick Care’s second Alnwick care home and also the second in their Platinum range.