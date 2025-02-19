JK Lifting unveils new facilities following £150,000 investment at Killingworth site
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Having moved into larger premises at Lift Point House on Killingworth’s Camperdown Industrial Estate, alongside their premises at the Port of Blyth, the business has installed a new overhead crane capable of lifting up to 10 tonnes.
JK Lifting is heading into a new phase of growth as it aims for £10 million turnover by 2030, driven by increased demand from the lifting, manufacturing, renewables and offshore sectors.
The business also plans to make new hires this year, including roles in both the engineering and operations divisions.
James Bright, managing director at JK Lifting, commented: “Moving into Lift Point House has been a major turning point for our business, empowering us to expand operations in inspections and compliance for our clients across a number of sectors.
“The investment we have made in our facilities, particularly our new 10-tonne overhead crane, reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our capabilities, increasing our headcount and growing our roster of clients.
With over 40 years experience, JK Lifting’s customer portfolio includes Equinor - for Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm - Helix, PFC Marine and The Port of Blyth.
In recent months the firm has also secured significant contract wins in the offshore, marine, renewable, construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both regionally and nationally.
Founded in 1983 by John Kesson, the firm was acquired by James Bright in 2019, with a specialist marine base launched at the Port of Blyth in 2022.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.