JK Lifting unveils new facilities following £150,000 investment at Killingworth site

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North East lifting and testing specialists JK Lifting are preparing for continued growth after investing £150,000 in new facilities to help meet client demand.

Having moved into larger premises at Lift Point House on Killingworth’s Camperdown Industrial Estate, alongside their premises at the Port of Blyth, the business has installed a new overhead crane capable of lifting up to 10 tonnes.

JK Lifting is heading into a new phase of growth as it aims for £10 million turnover by 2030, driven by increased demand from the lifting, manufacturing, renewables and offshore sectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business also plans to make new hires this year, including roles in both the engineering and operations divisions.

The JK Lifting team at Lift Point House, where £150,000 has been invested in new facilities and capabilities.The JK Lifting team at Lift Point House, where £150,000 has been invested in new facilities and capabilities.
The JK Lifting team at Lift Point House, where £150,000 has been invested in new facilities and capabilities.

James Bright, managing director at JK Lifting, commented: “Moving into Lift Point House has been a major turning point for our business, empowering us to expand operations in inspections and compliance for our clients across a number of sectors.

“The investment we have made in our facilities, particularly our new 10-tonne overhead crane, reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our capabilities, increasing our headcount and growing our roster of clients.

With over 40 years experience, JK Lifting’s customer portfolio includes Equinor - for Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm - Helix, PFC Marine and The Port of Blyth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent months the firm has also secured significant contract wins in the offshore, marine, renewable, construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both regionally and nationally.

Founded in 1983 by John Kesson, the firm was acquired by James Bright in 2019, with a specialist marine base launched at the Port of Blyth in 2022.

Related topics:North EastPort of Blyth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice