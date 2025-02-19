Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East lifting and testing specialists JK Lifting are preparing for continued growth after investing £150,000 in new facilities to help meet client demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having moved into larger premises at Lift Point House on Killingworth’s Camperdown Industrial Estate, alongside their premises at the Port of Blyth, the business has installed a new overhead crane capable of lifting up to 10 tonnes.

JK Lifting is heading into a new phase of growth as it aims for £10 million turnover by 2030, driven by increased demand from the lifting, manufacturing, renewables and offshore sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business also plans to make new hires this year, including roles in both the engineering and operations divisions.

The JK Lifting team at Lift Point House, where £150,000 has been invested in new facilities and capabilities.

James Bright, managing director at JK Lifting, commented: “Moving into Lift Point House has been a major turning point for our business, empowering us to expand operations in inspections and compliance for our clients across a number of sectors.

“The investment we have made in our facilities, particularly our new 10-tonne overhead crane, reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our capabilities, increasing our headcount and growing our roster of clients.

With over 40 years experience, JK Lifting’s customer portfolio includes Equinor - for Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm - Helix, PFC Marine and The Port of Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent months the firm has also secured significant contract wins in the offshore, marine, renewable, construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both regionally and nationally.

Founded in 1983 by John Kesson, the firm was acquired by James Bright in 2019, with a specialist marine base launched at the Port of Blyth in 2022.