Jet2 announce additional flights to green list destinations from Newcastle this summer

Jet2 announces more summer holiday destinations for 2021 from Newcastle airport.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is offering a choice of sunny destinations on sale for summer 2021.

Additional flights from Newcastle airport to Green List destinations include Malta and Jersey.

With sandy beaches, historic towns and the UNESCO-stamped capital of Valletta, the stunning island of Malta continues to be a firm favourite with holidaymakers this summer.

While Jersey is a short distance from the UK, it offers aquamarine waters and vast stretches of white sand beaches and at just nine miles by five miles, Jersey is known as the “little island with the big spirit” and its warm and sunny climate.

Flights from Newcastle to Malta will include two weekly services operating until end of October and flights to Jersey will run until mid-October, with weekly Saturday services operating until then.

The news comes after Jet2 added additional flights to Croatia after the country was added to the green travel list.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Destinations on the Green List are continuing to enjoy a huge amount of demand from our customers and once again we are responding quickly to that demand by giving holidaymakers even more choice and flexibility.

"With more flights and holidays now on sale from Newcastle Airport to Malta and Jersey, we know there will be a rush of bookings based on what we have already seen this summer and that is great news.”

He added: “On one hand, we are very pleased to be adding more flights and holidays to such fantastic destinations but on the other hand we continue to be left frustrated that so many more destinations remain off the Green List for no discernible reason.

"We are now right in the middle of the peak holiday season so we urge the Government to take the handbrake off international travel and adopt the same approach as it has to so many other areas of everyday life. The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success so we should be able enjoy the benefits of that, including enjoying our holidays this summer.”

