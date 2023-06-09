News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit

Jayne and Lynne - and the estate agents they work for - on national awards shortlist

Goodfellows Estate Agents, which has an office in Ponteland, has been recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to its clients by making the shortlist for The ESTAS – the biggest award scheme in the UK residential property industry.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

In addition, Jayne Holland and Lynne Pearse are on the shortlist for the People Awards category, which puts the spotlight on individual staff who have consistently gone the extra mile to help clients.

Lynne worked for estate agents within Ponteland, where she lives, throughout her career before joining the Goodfellows team in 2018 as office manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jayne, who has enjoyed an extensive and successful career, is branch manager of the Heaton and West Denton offices.

Lynne Pearse and Jayne Holland.Lynne Pearse and Jayne Holland.
Lynne Pearse and Jayne Holland.
Most Popular

The regional and national winners will be announced in October.

Founder Chris Goodfellow said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.

“Hopefully, we can go one step further and win at The ESTAS Awards in October.”

Related topics:Ponteland