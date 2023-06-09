“Hopefully, we can go one step further and win at The ESTAS Awards in October.”

In addition, Jayne Holland and Lynne Pearse are on the shortlist for the People Awards category, which puts the spotlight on individual staff who have consistently gone the extra mile to help clients.

Lynne worked for estate agents within Ponteland, where she lives, throughout her career before joining the Goodfellows team in 2018 as office manager.

Jayne, who has enjoyed an extensive and successful career, is branch manager of the Heaton and West Denton offices.

Lynne Pearse and Jayne Holland.

The regional and national winners will be announced in October.

Founder Chris Goodfellow said: “We are very proud to be shortlisted. We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.