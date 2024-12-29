Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forty five years and counting. That’s Hays Travel whose owner is predicting bright times ahead for Britain’s favourite independent travel operator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Irene Hays paid tribute to her ‘fantastic’ staff as the company got ready to celebrate a milestone year.

A network of almost 500 branches

The Hays Travel brand has expanded from its Sunderland and Seaham bases in 1980 to a huge network of nearly 500 stores and shops across the UK now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Irene Hays, Owner and Director of Hays Travel Picture: DAVID WOOD | David Wood

It’s success is down to the ‘work ethic across the country and the way that they care for customers in that they know that I feel that they are my representative, ” said Dame Irene.

Read More Sunderland's Dame Irene Hays makes debut on Sunday Times Rich List as 2024 names revealed

She looked into the future and said: “People are travelling more. People want holidays which are further afield.

‘Well placed’ for growth in 2025

“They are travelling more than once and they want experiential travel. And the cruise market has grown significantly.

“All of those, I think, will be important factors which will influence travel in 2025. It's not to say it's not without its challenges. You know, climate change, world events, unfortunately, wars or insurgencies in the Red Sea or Syria or the Ukraine, which impact destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submitted

“But we manage all of that. We do that really well. We think it's just part of the job in Hayes Travel that we care for our customers and manage it all.

It all started in the back of a babywear shop

“So I'm not saying that the whole picture in 2025 will be rosy but there's a fantastic opportunity for more growth and I think we're well placed here.”

Her late husband John started the business in 1980 from the back of his mum’s babywear shop in Seaham, County Durham.

It's a cold but busy day In Seaham in this 1983 walk down Church Street. How about a look in Hays Travel. | se

He sold Butlins and Pontins holidays, and coach trips to places like York and Edinburgh and Blackpool, all from a laminated dressing table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company expanded steadily with shops opening up across the North East. In 1990, the first Hays Travel call centre opened, and in 1995 the Hays Travel Independence Group was formed.

John Hays, of Hays Travel, outside his first branch, in Church Street, Seaham.

Turnover has reached £2billion

The company turnover reached £500 million by 2012, £1 billion by 2020 and £2 billion this year.

Dame Irene said: “Turnover was £812 in the first year. So this year, the total transaction value was £2.55 billion, 4,800 people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John and Irene Hays pictured at the Sunderland Echo business awards. | echo

Dame Irene explained: “ At the start, it was a cherry-picking exercise to take best locations and the ones, the shops that we knew were doing particularly well.

“We eventually came to the conclusion that we should just bid for all of them.”

Tough days in 2019 and 2020

Dame Irene described them as ‘very challenging’ but she added: “The team here at Hays Travel are exceptional. And everybody stepped up to the plate and did their bit.”

“We do lots of events for our people. We're very grateful for them and lots of different rewards and opportunities to say thank you. But their hard work is fantastic.”