Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme was announced as part of the Autumn Statement in November, promising £160m of government investment in the North East, and it was announced this week that, subject to final approval in March, Blyth had been chosen to share in this funding.

As a result, new and expanding businesses in green or advanced manufacturing industries that set up in the 200 hectares of designated land in and around the Port of Blyth will receive tax breaks to encourage private investment. This could begin as early as this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said the announcement will cement the south east Northumberland as “a major international centre of excellence” and bring well-paid and high-skilled jobs to the Blyth Estuary.

Sites in and around the Port of Blyth will benefit from tax breaks for new and expanding businesses. (Photo by Paul Everington)

He added: “We will see more private sector investment alongside the £160m investment by the government, and the knock-on effects for businesses and the career opportunities for local people will be transformational.

“I take every opportunity I can to bang the drum for our area in Parliament and it is great to see ministers responding so positively.”

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery also welcomed the impact of the programme on jobs in the area, but said there were “serious questions” about the success of previous, similar schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The sites around the Blyth estuary can have a key role in delivering the green revolution and we need to ensure the jobs created are of good quality, well paid, and have good terms and conditions.

“Whilst it is welcomed that these zones will continue to operate under existing regulatory frameworks, we need to keep a watching eye that they are not used to weaken workers, consumer or environmental rights.

“I will be seeking the views of key local stakeholders including trade unions and businesses in the next few days as to their views on this.”

Businesses currently operating within Energy Central support around 2,700 jobs. Firms include Port of Blyth, Royal IHC, and research centre Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under-construction JDR Cable Systems facility north of the river, as well as the proposed site of the struggling Britishvolt gigafactory proposal, are also included in the site.

Other sites included in the Investment Zone are the International Advanced Manufacturing Strategic Site in Sunderland and South Tyneside, the River Tyne Corridor, and North East Technology Park in County Durham.

Rhiannon Bearne, executive director of policy and representation at the North East Chamber of Commerce, said: “This important news for the region shows that strong collaboration between the region’s local authorities is already driving positive area-wide benefits.

“The proposed sites build on the region’s great assets in energy, advanced manufacturing, and science and technology innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By combining research and skills interventions with strategic sector-led investment, businesses and communities from Northumberland, across Tyne and Wear, and into County Durham will see significant benefits.