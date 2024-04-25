Investment boosts Brocksbushes 30,000 sq ft premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family run business, Brocksbushes has been trading for 40 years, developing from selling home-grown produce from a flat-bed trailer to a thriving Farm Shop, Tea Room and “Pick Your Own Farm.” Increased footfall has led the business to develop a new site which means Brocksbushes will move from its 7,500 sq ft premises, relocating to the new, larger, modern facilities. Work is well under way and the development is expected to open in the summer and will create 15 to 20 new jobs, taking the total team to nearly 50.

The current Farm Shop continues business as usual, selling local and home grown produce along with the Tea Rooms while the construction work continues. It is located just off the A69 to the east of Corbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An undisclosed funding package for the new development has been provided by FW Capital using the North East Commercial Property Investment Fund. This is managed by FW Capital and backed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP). It aims to address the funding gap in the market and drive economic growth and create new jobs in the North East LEP area. Chris Dixon and Lesley Telford represented FW Capital and were introduced to Harry Dickinson by Richard Swan of ICE3 Group.

Brocksbushes team with Richard Swan ICE3 Group and Chris Dixon and Lesley Telford, FW Capital

Harry Dickinson, Director at Brocksbushes said: “We’re passionate about the fantastic local produce that is made and grown in Northumberland and the development will continue our ethos of shop, eat, and pick local. The decision to expand came about because we are literally bursting to capacity and our current building has been extended multiple times but has reached its limit!

“We’re excited to open in the summer and the backing of FW Capital has made that possible. They have been brilliant to work with, took the time to understand our business, and it’s evident they are passionate about supporting local businesses. “

Chris Dixon, Senior Investment Executive, Property FW Capital said: “Brocksbushes is a very well-known brand in Northumberland. It’s fantastic to be working with them to support this impressive new development which will futureproof the business for the next 40 years. Construction work is well underway with the roofing added last month. Everything has also been designed to complement its countryside setting it the heart of the Tyne Valley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Golightly OBE, Chief Executive of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “As a proud North East business with its roots firmly placed in the region, it’s fantastic that Brocksbushes are expanding and creating more jobs for local people. With the support of the Local Enterprise Partnership’s North East Commercial Property Investment Fund, the company is starting its next 40 years in business with new, modern premises that will deliver its ambitious growth plans for the future.”