International representatives attend Cramlington manufacturer's conference

A Northumberland manufacturer’s annual global sales conference drew in visitors from 14 different countries last week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

CMP Products, which makes cable gland, cleats, and accessories, sells products across six continents, and welcomed regional managers and sales teams from as far afield as the Americas, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and the Middle East to its Cramlington headquarters.

Over 40 people attended the event, which included product demonstrations, a factory tour, and commercial and marketing presentations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CEO Vince Patterson said: “As a business with a truly global reach we are all very used to communicating and working remotely from one another, but the benefit of getting together for a week every year to discuss all aspects of the business simply cannot be underestimated.

Most Popular
Regional managers and sales team members from 14 different countries gathered at CMP Products’ Cramlington HQ. (Photo by CMP)Regional managers and sales team members from 14 different countries gathered at CMP Products’ Cramlington HQ. (Photo by CMP)
Regional managers and sales team members from 14 different countries gathered at CMP Products’ Cramlington HQ. (Photo by CMP)

“We share everything from ideas and best practice through to new training techniques and company plans in a setting that enables everyone to provide valuable input into the ongoing development of the company.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandCramlingtonSouth KoreaSouth AfricaAustralia