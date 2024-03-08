International representatives attend Cramlington manufacturer's conference
CMP Products, which makes cable gland, cleats, and accessories, sells products across six continents, and welcomed regional managers and sales teams from as far afield as the Americas, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and the Middle East to its Cramlington headquarters.
Over 40 people attended the event, which included product demonstrations, a factory tour, and commercial and marketing presentations.
CEO Vince Patterson said: “As a business with a truly global reach we are all very used to communicating and working remotely from one another, but the benefit of getting together for a week every year to discuss all aspects of the business simply cannot be underestimated.
“We share everything from ideas and best practice through to new training techniques and company plans in a setting that enables everyone to provide valuable input into the ongoing development of the company.”