International iced drinks company predicting further growth in 2022

Polar Krush CFO Kieron O'Connor and CEO Michael Reid.

International iced-drinks company Polar Krush has reported an increase in revenue compared to 2018, the brands previous most successful sales year.

Following the success of 2021, the iced drinks giant is predicting large scale growth in 2022 following the partnership with the Unilever brand, Wall’s ‘Calippo Slush’, the purchase of independent carbonated drinks brand, 40 Kola and a new senior leadership team.

Michael Reid, CEO of Polar Krush said: “The pandemic was incredibly difficult for our customers, and it meant that we had to really diversify and consolidate our offering.

"It is incredible to start 2022 by aligning with Unilever for the launch of Calippo Burst across the UK.

"It shows the level of professionalism and belief that they have in our company and capabilities.

"Our team have gone above and beyond to make sure that our customers have felt supported throughout an incredibly difficult period.

"Our high-volume operating machines, advanced technology solutions and exceptional customer service means that our clients can feel confident in their product offering and know that their sales are protected against unexpected breakdowns or out-of-action machines.

"Later this year we will be expanding our environmental pledge by introducing completely plastic free paper cups and lids to go along with our Paper Spoon straws.

"We take our environmental commitment very seriously and it plays a key part in our expansion plans for Europe, North Africa and beyond.

"We have been a leading iced drinks brand for over 25 years and we now have the capacity, standards and infrastructure to continue to expand, both at home and internationally in 2022.

"I am incredibly proud that the team are realising our vision and we are already working on bigger and better ways to change the face of the soft drinks industry.”

Former sales director, Michael Reid has been appointed as the first non-family member CEO at Polar Krush, while Kieran O’Connor has been promoted from financial director to CFO/chairman.

Serving millions of cups each year in the UK alone, the company also supply machines and drinks to several countries around the world.