Inspector praises Northumberland hotel for 'wonderful guest experience' as its rating is upgraded

Eshott Hall, near Felton, also retained its two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

The four-silver star rating is only awarded to hotels that are highly recommended offering a superior level of quality, high standards of hospitality, service and cleanliness within their star rating.

Eshott Hall general manager, Mariza Ampaza, said “We are over the moon to have been awarded four silver stars.

Eshott Hall.

"It’s fantastic for our team to have been recognised for the phenomenal efforts they put in daily, but especially during what has been a tremendously hard two years for everybody.

"Every member of the team is passionate about providing a great guest experience and this is a huge achievement for us. What a wonderful start to 2022!”

For over a century the AA has been celebrating excellence in hospitality and identifying businesses who consistently provide outstanding service to their guests.

The AA Hotel Inspector congratulated the team on “A wonderful guest experience with high levels of hospitality as well as customer care awareness throughout the whole stay” and praised future initiatives, including the addition of EV charging points to further enhance the guest experience.

Eshott Hall is part of the group of luxury boutique hotels known as the Robert Parker Hotel Collection.

The 17th century country house hotel has 24 bedrooms, and caters for weddings and events as well as for leisure breaks.