The hospitality group sextet includes marketing manager Zoe Cooper, marketing executive Olivia Smith, rooms director Kate Bentley, central reservations manager Daniel Patterson, people director Liz Robertson and recruitment manager Cath Bellhouse.

Kate said: “It is our absolute pleasure to take part in an event which hopefully which raise an incredible amount for such a worthwhile cause.

"Our charity of choice is NE Youth, and we hope our support will be able to make a positive difference to those most in need.”

Great North Run participants from The Inn Collection Group.

Together they will take on the world’s most famous half marathon on Sunday, September 11, running 13.1 miles from Newcastle to the coast at South Shields.

The group has supported NE Youth, a leading North East youth development charity, since 2019.

The charity is dedicated to supporting young people aged 11-25 and youth organisations through a variety of youth work programmes, including community-based youth sessions and programmes in schools and colleges.

During that time, The Inn Collection Group have carried out numerous activities to support NE Youth, raising over £80,000 in 2020-21 alone.

Fundraising activities included sponsored runs and hikes, quiz nights, bake sales and much more.

The group also sponsored NE Youth’s annual Clay Pigeon Shoot Event at Bywell Shooting Ground.

Alongside other sponsors, over £70,000 was raised over the three day weekend.

They supported the event again in 2022, which raised a further £62,000 to support NE Youth’s work with young people across the region.

Jon Niblo, NE Youth chief executive, said: "At NE Youth we place great value on our relationship with The Inn Collection Group and therefore we are delighted to be collaborating on such an iconic regional event. Huge thanks and good luck to all runners.”