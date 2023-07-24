News you can trust since 1854
Independent record shop in Ashington celebrates its first anniversary

An independent record shop in Ashington is celebrating a year since it first opened.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read

Timewarp Sounds, on North Seaton Road, sells a large selection of used vinyl records, as well as buying and selling CDs, tapes, DVDs, books, vintage HiFi, and retro clothing.

Owner Alan Sandland said: “I moved to the area a few years ago and immediately saw the potential to fill a gaping vinyl hole.

“With the nearest record shops an hour's bus ride away for many of the locals, we have created a friendly local alternative to travel and faceless internet shopping.

Timewarp Sounds in Ashington is one year old. (Photo by Timewarp Sounds)Timewarp Sounds in Ashington is one year old. (Photo by Timewarp Sounds)
Timewarp Sounds in Ashington is one year old. (Photo by Timewarp Sounds)
“With the new train connections and the cinema complex on their way, I see a bright future for the area and the small independent guys like ourselves.”

Alan has bought and sold music throughout his adult life, but this is his first brick and mortar shop.

Timewarp also offers a vinyl cleaning service and has a disc flattening machine from Japan for repairing warped records.

