Timewarp Sounds, on North Seaton Road, sells a large selection of used vinyl records, as well as buying and selling CDs, tapes, DVDs, books, vintage HiFi, and retro clothing.

Owner Alan Sandland said: “I moved to the area a few years ago and immediately saw the potential to fill a gaping vinyl hole.

“With the nearest record shops an hour's bus ride away for many of the locals, we have created a friendly local alternative to travel and faceless internet shopping.

Timewarp Sounds in Ashington is one year old. (Photo by Timewarp Sounds)

“With the new train connections and the cinema complex on their way, I see a bright future for the area and the small independent guys like ourselves.”

Alan has bought and sold music throughout his adult life, but this is his first brick and mortar shop.