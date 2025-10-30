A Berwick businessman has been given a prestigious role for the next two years.

Marcus Paine, managing director of Hutton Stone Co, has been voted in as the 2025-27 Euroroc President.

Euroroc is the European Federation of Natural Stone Industries and a significant voice in the global stone industry.

In his acceptance speech, given at the Euroroc Summit hosted at Marmomac, Marcus spoke of the importance of collaboration and encouraged all of the Euroroc members to play their part in enabling the organisation to be one voice across nations.

He highlighted the importance of celebrating one another’s successes and sharing resources and research to help make the case for stone.

Marcus also thanked the outgoing president, Hermann Graser of the German DNV Association, and, in particular, his work in pioneering the conversation around structural stone in Europe.

Stone Federation chief executive, Jane Buxey said: “We are delighted that Marcus has been elected as Euroroc President. Stone Federation is committed to active collaboration with our counterparts across Europe and recognise the importance of a unified voice in the natural stone sector.”