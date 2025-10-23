Hundreds queue outside loc8me’s Durham HQ as lettings open for next academic year

Hundreds of students were pictured lining up outside loc8me’s Durham office this week as bookings opened for the 2026-27 academic year, attracting attention across the city.

The queue stretched along New Elvet outside the company’s branch at 85 New Elvet, drawing attention from students and passers-by as activity picked up as bookings opened for the 2026–27 academic year.

Loc8me, based at 85 New Elvet, manages over 750 student beds across the city and has built a strong reputation among tenants for providing quality housing and responsive local support, with a 4.8-star rating on Google and 4.6 on Trustpilot.

Last year, more than 80 per cent of its properties were let before Christmas, reflecting continued demand for its accommodation and its role as one of Durham’s key student housing providers.

Students queue outside loc8me's office on New Elevet as lettings open for the 2026–27 academic year.

Loc8me is also a part of Durham University’s Student Lettings Code of Practice, which promotes fairness, transparency and care in student lettings. The Code sets clear standards for how agents and landlords work with students, including giving them time to review contracts and making sure no unnecessary pressure is placed on renters.

The company’s Durham branch is also known for its community engagement, having contributed to the city’s Green Move Out campaign in 2023 to support sustainability efforts.

The initiative encourages students to donate unwanted items at the end of the term rather than throwing them away to help reduce waste and help local charities.

Loc8me’s Durham office has also become a centre for student engagement in the city, offering a collection service for event tickets.

The turnout on New Elvet has placed Loc8me in focus as Durham’s lettings season begins.