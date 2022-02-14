Housebuilder plans second phase of Bedlington development

Phase two of Longridge Park, Bedlington, is due to start later this year.

It is building 550 new homes across four North East sites, including its Longridge Farm development in Bedlington.

The first phase of its development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes on Choppington Road launched last summer. Prices start at £199,950.

It says its three-storey designs make the perfect 'forever' family home, as the layout can adapt and change as children grow.

As a result of its plans for the year ahead, more than 30 new on-site jobs are being created, as well as an additional five sales roles to support the forecast demand for the homes.

Promotions have also been announced for two of its senior team. Eddie Burton has been promoted to the new role of head of planning and Steve McCann has been promoted to associate technical director.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “With ongoing demand for new build homes across the UK, we are delighted to announce plans to provide a significant amount of high quality new homes in the North East during 2022.

"Alongside this, the scale of planned work means that we can create a number of jobs in the local community and provide members of our team with opportunities for career development.”

Construction will begin at Willows Edge, Ryton, in the spring. This will be followed closely by two sites in Durham.