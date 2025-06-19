A hospitality firm with venues across Northumberland has been recognised in the UK’s 2025 Best Managed Companies awards.

The Inn Collection Group has five venues in the county – The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, Hog’s Head Inn at Alnwick, Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Amble Inn at Amble and The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth.

The UK’s Best Managed Companies programme shines a spotlight on private businesses from across the UK and the performance that drives them. The programme is an initiative of Deloitte Private.

Sean Donkin, CEO of The Inn Collection Group commented: “We are thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the UK’s top managed private companies.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses

"We are honoured to be a winner of this award as it shows the hard work and dedication of the entire business from housekeepers, front of house teams, maintenance and support centre colleagues.

"We are very proud of the recognition and thank everyone involved.”

This is the inaugural year of the awards.