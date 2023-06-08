The Castle Inn, commonly known as The Middle, will be operated by Kymel Trading Limited.

The hospitality firm already operates The Lord Crewe just a few yards away as well as Spanish City in Whitley Bay, and Trenchers of Whitby.

Kymel Trading has been actively seeking new ventures since they began operating The Lord Crewe.

The Castle Inn, Bamburgh.

With its ideal location and evident potential, it says The Castle Inn presented the perfect opportunity for the company.

Kyle Mackings, CEO of Kymel Trading, explained: “Since we began operating The Lord Crewe in late 2021, we have been actively seeking new ventures in the area.

“From its iconic castle to its award-winning beach, Bamburgh is undeniably one of the best destinations in the UK.

“The Castle Inn is just up the road from The Lord Crewe, and we’re very excited about the plans we have in store for the business.

“We look forward to sharing more information over the coming months.”

Last year, The Lord Crewe underwent a dramatic renovation, which included a brand-new kitchen, décor and menus. Its restaurant now specialises in luxurious seafood dishes, with a strong focus on high-quality and local produce.