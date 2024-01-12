HospiceCare North Northumberland is among the charities being supported by NFU Mutual.

Staff at the Alnwick agency nominated the hospice which receives a donation of more than £6,000 which will contribute towards the delivery of around 215 hours of its Hospice at Home end-of-life care to local families.

Emma Arthur, fundraising manager at HospiceCare, explained what the donation means: “We were hugely grateful to NFU agency Alnwick for nominating us again resulting in their generous donation of £6,443.00.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to Tania, Miriam and Jane from NFU agency Alnwick who have been one of our valued business partners since 2017.

"In that time, through various fundraising events and initiatives, they have donated over £24,000 to the hospice – which is pretty phenomenal and we are very grateful for their ongoing support.”

Dave Smith, NFU Mutual regional manager for the North East, said: “Charities like HospiceCare North Northumberland are making a wonderful difference to our communities in these challenging times, and we are proud that our agents have nominated a wide range of local causes across the region to benefit from NFU Mutual’s national fund.”

Across the North East, 55 charities will share £280,000 from a national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

