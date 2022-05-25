Hospice boosted by funding from Newcastle Building Society

The charity was nominated by the team at Newcastle Building Society’s Alnwick branch, who have regularly supported its palliative care work in the last few years.

As well as its core hospice at home service, it also runs a range of wellbeing services which includes a family/bereavement support service and a dementia support service.

Their high-quality end-of-life care and support is provided by a specially-trained nursing team and healthcare assistants who enable people to focus on what really matters: living well until the end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Brown and Stewart Nicol of Newcastle Building Society with Jane Stratton of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

This year, it will need to raise over £850,000, of which around five per cent will be contributed by the NHS, while the rest will be generated from fundraising, donations, legacies, trusts and their charity shops.

Jane Stratton, HospiceCare business volunteer, said: “All our services are free at the point of delivery and we never put a time limit on how long any particular individual or family can access our services - our door is always open for as long as they need.

“Newcastle Building Society’s Alnwick team have been extremely supportive of our work over the years, hosting pop-up shops for us and pitching in when we’ve need help in lots of different ways, and it’s wonderful that they’ve chosen to put us forward for this new grant.

“Having a block of funding like this gives us a bit of breathing space, as well as greater confidence that we’ll be able to cover the cost of delivering all the things that our service users need from us.”

Greg Brown, manager at Newcastle Building Society’s Bondgate Within branch in Alnwick, added: “We see at first hand just how much of a difference HospiceCare North Northumberland makes to the lives of families living across our local community.

“Their commitment, dedication and care could not be greater and we’re extremely pleased to be able to strengthen our relationship with this wonderful organisation.”