HospiceCare North Northumberland has received a donation for more than £6,500 from NFU Mutual.

Agents and staff at the Alnwick branch of the insurance firm nominated the charity for a share of NFU Mutual’s national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

Beth Patterson, community and events fundraiser at HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “The donation will support our Hospice at Home service which is provided by skilled and experienced registered nurses and hospice support workers.

“We work very closely with our colleagues in general practice and hospital trusts to provide individualised care depending on clinical need. Care is free at the point of delivery. We also provide support to carers of patients approaching end of life by offering respite overnight or during the day.

Miriam McGregor and Jane Potts of NFU Mutual Alnwick with, centre, Beth Patterson from HospiceCare.

“HospiceCare recognises the impact dementia can have on a person and their loved ones and the donation will also support the services provided by our dementia care coordinator who has a high level of experience in caring for those with dementia.

"Our bereavement support will also be supported by the donation which is delivered by trained volunteers led by our family support coordinator.”

Jane Potts, agent at NFU Mutual Alnwick, said: “We’re extremely proud to have nominated HospiceCare North Northumberland for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.

"NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund was first created in 2020 in response to the pandemic, and this ongoing support is helping to change lives, providing both emergency support and building long-term resilience.”