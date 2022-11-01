According to the BBC, the start-up firm has managed to scrape together enough funding to survive for the short to medium term, although the identity of the new backers is unknown.

Britishvolt is behind plans to build a £3.8bn gigafactory – a giant electric vehicle battery plant – in Cambois, a venture which is set to create thousands of jobs.

But the proposals have stalled, and the company has been holding talks with potential new investors after recent economic chaos led supporters to back out.

A CGI of Britishvolt's gigaplant in Cambois.

Britishvolt was promised £100m worth of government funding in January by then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who labelled the development as “exactly what levelling up looks like”.

It is understood the firm wanted to draw down nearly a third of the funding early, but the government refused.

Production at the plant was initially expected to begin by the end of 2023, but this was later pushed back to the end of 2024 and is now expected in the middle of 2025.

The company has described it as a “six-month adjustment” and blamed global geopolitical issues as well as inflationary pressures – but said in September it remained committed to the plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britishvolt spokesman Ben Kilbey said at the time: “The factory will be built, the jobs will come, the area and the country will benefit.

“Plans remain on track and are agile and nimble to counter external market forces. On top of current inflationary pressures, and an increase in interest rates, we are also seeing ballooning energy costs on the back of geopolitical uncertainties."

Hours after Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister last month, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson asked him for “urgent talks” about the future of Britishvolt.

He said: “I am particularly concerned with making sure we move forward with Britishvolt. I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to talk to him about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to show the level of determination to see this take place and secure all the jobs it will bring with it.”