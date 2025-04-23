Home Instead furthers the fight for employer tax rise exemption after government vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home care company Home Instead, which has seven offices across the North East is doubling down its campaign for the government to reconsider the hike in employer National Insurance Contributions for social care providers and the new threshold at which it is paid.

Since Labour announced a rise in employer National Insurance Contributions in last October’s budget, Home Instead has joined thousands across the sector calling for the social care sector to be exempt. They have warned that it will reduce the availability of quality care and increase the burden on hospitals which are already overstretched.

In February the House of Lords voted to amend the National Insurance Contributions Bill whereby businesses including GPs, hospices and care providers would be exempt from the hike in contributions. This was dismissed by MPs in a House of Commons vote last week (19th March).

Sunny Singh, owner of Home Instead South East Northumberland, says: "I was proud to see Home Instead amongst the thousands marching at ‘Providers Unite’. Sadly, the government has failed to listen to our warnings of the danger of maintaining the tax hike.

“We need a thriving social care system to maintain the overall health of the nation. The National Insurance hike and lowering of the threshold it is paid will be a tax on recruitment. Why would the government want to put providers off recruiting and training quality staff when there is already a dire shortage of carers?

“What the government seems to be failing to recognise is the huge support the social care sector provides to the NHS and broader healthcare system. It’s needed to keep people living well in local communities, to prevent illness and to allow people who have been in hospital to transfer home as soon as they are well enough to do so.

“I will join the rest of the sector to continue the fight and appeal this decision.”

Home Instead is continuing to lobby for the changes along with many organisations it works alongside, including the Homecare Association.