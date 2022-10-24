Oasis Coffee & Gift Shop was run for 19 years by Susan Massey, who has now retired.

It has been bought by Ross and Ellen Dougal, founders of Ross Dougal Fish Merchant, which supplies many businesses on Holy Island.

They said: “We had been looking to expand our business portfolio for some time and as frequent suppliers to the local hotels and restaurants on the Island, we were delighted when the opportunity arose to purchase the coffee shop.

"We will continue to supply the same type of food that Sue did so successfully along with enhancing the menu by offering various daily specials. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the coffee shop in the future.”

The sale was handled by Andrew Birnie from specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

Mrs Massey said: “The sale of the coffee shop went through smoothly and quickly thanks to Andrew and his team at Christie & Co. I wish the Dougal family all the best in their new venture.”

Mr Birnie said: “Businesses rarely come to the market here and when they do there is always pent up demand, so we had instant interest locally and from afar, which resulted in a sale within four weeks.

Oasis cafe and gift shop on Holy Island.