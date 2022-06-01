Holy Island based Pilgrims Gelato helps pupils learn about sustainability

It donated 60 of its aluminium gelato tins to Duns Primary School in Berwickshire for pupils to grow plants in – and the children also got to sample some of the delicious gelato.

Class teacher, Miss Garven, said: “As a school in a rural community we realise the importance of teaching the next generation about sustainability but also where their food comes from.

“Working with Pilgrims Gelato on this topic has been great, not only do they have sustainability at the heart of their business, with their fully recyclable aluminium tins which can be re-used and re-used indefinitely, but they also make their own oat milk for their vegan gelato.

Duns Primary School pupils with their Pilgrims Gelato.

"From the oat growing in local fields the children can really understand the process in how you get the end product.”

Pilgrims Gelato was established in 2011 by Charlotte Thompson and Farah Weedon who made it their mission to create a seriously tasty vegan gelato using the finest ingredients.

Charlotte said: “As a business we take great pride in doing our bit for the environment through our reusable and fully recyclable aluminium gelato tins to a monthly promise to donate one tree for every 10 gelatos we sell in our shops to the organisation TreeSisters.

"We are absolutely delighted to work with Duns Primary School on this topic and support the local community with some gelato fun!”