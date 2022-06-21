Historic Northumberland pub is sold at last

The Highlander in Belsay pictured when it was open.

The Highlander, a Grade II listed property, has been closed since 2018, leaving the close-knit community of Belsay with no pub.

The property, by the side of the A696, retains much of its original character. It also boasts centuries of history, including a visit by Bonnie Prince Charlie, son of England’s exiled Stuart King James II, who apparently bathed on the site in 1746.

The old coaching inn has formed the heart of Belsay village for generations and also used to attract passing trade from tourists.

It is being marketed by Bradley Hall, with an asking price of £515,000, and a ‘Sold’ sign has now been put in place at the site this week.

The pub sits on a one-acre site but there is additional land totalling 23 acres which, the estate agent says in its advertising brochure, “may be available by separate negotiation, and may be suitable for a variety of uses”.

Belsay Shop and Post Office manager Laura Sym said: “It would be really good for Belsay to have a pub in the local area again, so hopefully The Highlander will re-open as a pub.

“It was a popular place for people to go, particularly for food.”

Bradley Hall’s hope was that its location – five minutes from Newcastle Airport and just four miles from Ponteland – will encourage buyers to realise its potential.

The brochure continues: “This is a traditional country pub, briefly comprising an open plan lounge bar with dual-aspect fireplace, a large restaurant, a cellar, kitchen and WC facilities. These rooms are very attractive with traditional styling.

“There is an additional function room which can accommodate 50 people.”

“The first floor comprises living accommodation, which has four bedrooms. There is a small office, as well as a large lounge, breakfasting kitchen and two bathrooms.”