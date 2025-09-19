A historic coaching inn and hotel in rural Northumberland has been put on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell St Mary’s Inn in Stannington, near Morpeth.

Built as a small hospital in 1996, the property became a hotel in 2014 and has been rejuvenated and redeveloped with careful work undertaken by the current owners who are now selling to pursue other business interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now-popular hotel comprises a stylish, contemporary bar and lounge area, a fine dining/private function room, a sports bar, and a spacious 60-cover restaurant which opens onto a south west-facing private dining terrace.

St Mary's Inn, Stannington.

The inn also contains 11 impressive guest bedrooms including suites and family rooms, all presented in a neutral style with marble bathrooms and walk-in shower cubicles.

In recent years, the current owners have invested heavily in the building, both public-facing areas and behind the scenes, meaning the property is ready for a new owner to take the business to the next level.

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co, is handling the sale process and commented: “This is a great opportunity for a hospitality operator to take the reins of what is a stunning building with huge potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The surrounding catchment area is very affluent with some lovely houses, villages and towns all within easy reach. We would encourage interested parties to get in touch with us to arrange a viewing.”

St Mary’s Inn is on the market with an asking price of £1.4 million. For more information, click here.