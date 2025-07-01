Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food in Alnwick has been named ‘Best Butcher’ in the North East by the National Craft Butchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Butchery Awards, which celebrate excellence, innovation, and craftsmanship in the meat trade, were announced at a black tie awards dinner on Monday, June 30 at the Belfry Hotel in Nottingham.

Hosted by Phil Vickery MBE, the evening celebrates the craft of butchery and offers excellent networking opportunities with industry leaders, supporters, and peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned Northumberland business, Turnbull's stood out among strong competition from across the region – being crowned the best in the North East of England.

The Turnbull's team celebrating the win outside of the Food Hall.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Mark Turnbull, fifth-generation custodian of his families 144-year-old business.

“This award is a huge honour and a real testament to the hard work and passion our team brings every single day. We’ve always believed in quality, local produce, and traditional craftsmanship and it means the world to be recognised on a national stage.”

Established in 1880, Turnbull's has long been a staple in the North East known for its expert cuts, homemade sausages, pies, and commitment to sustainable sourcing from trusted local farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the oldest family-run butchers in the region, Turnbull’s continues to honour its heritage while embracing innovation, from its traditional shop in the heart of Alnwick to the opening of its award-winning Northumbrian Food Hall in 2020.

Mark and Dan Turnbull at the awards ceremony.

Dan Turnbull, Mark's son and sixth-generation butcher added: “This award isn’t just for us, it’s for our amazing customers and community who’ve supported us over the years. We look forward to welcoming everyone in-store to celebrate!”