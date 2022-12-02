The economic regeneration group has announced their Accelerate Ashington scheme with funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA).

The programme consists of funded access to digital tools for established local businesses and skills workshops for individuals looking to start a new firm, organisation, or social enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for business with Northumberland County Council Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj said: “This is one of a number of initiatives coming to Ashington to improve the town and boost business.

Station Road in Ashington. Local businesses in the town will benefit from the new Accelerate Ashington programme.

“We want to attract and nurture new businesses while also helping those already established in the town to grow and we would urge organisations to get involved and register their interest.

“We are awaiting the outcome of a significant bid to government for transformational improvements to the town centre, and with the Northumberland Line also coming, it is a very positive future for the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is fully funded so there will be no costs to participants.

John Johnston, chair of the Ashington Town Board, said: “We are currently developing an investment plan to support economic growth in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Accelerate Ashington project, which will provide support to our local businesses, is very much a project we support and I would encourage businesses to take up this valuable opportunity.

“The Board would like to express their thanks to the NTCA for the investment into the business community in our town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

NTCA funding comes from the Towns and High Streets Investment Programme.

That programme helped to set up the £2.3m Ashington High Street Innovation Programme, running until March 2024, from which the finance for this scheme is derived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carl Johnson, NTCA cabinet member for investment and resources, said: “The NTCA and local authorities are tackling issues that affect local communities directly, by speaking to our residents across the region.

“Our high streets are the hub of community activity, from cafés to local shops, where people meet, chat, and share time together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want people to enjoy their local spaces and their growing communities.