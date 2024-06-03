H&H Land & Estates Expands Rural Development Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Focusing on rural development, Joey Dunn joins the growing team of specialists in the H&H Land & Estates Durham Office.

H&H Land & Estates are delighted to announce the appointment of Joey Dunn as Rural Surveyor, to support the agency’s growing lead in the rural development market across the North of England.

A highly qualified former Quantity Surveyor with a Business Studies & Marketing degree, and a Masters in Real Estate Management from Northumbria University, Joey will support the rural property team across the region. As part of her role, she will work closely with H&H Land & Estates Director of Development Helen Russell on development projects and general rural surveying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born and bred in Northumberland, Joey brings with her a ten-year track record of experience as a Quantity Surveyor based in Manchester, working principally for major housebuilders like Barratt Developments. The return to her home county brought with it an opportunity for a career change and a new focus on her passion for land and rural property management.

Joey Dunn - H&H Land & Estates Rural Surveyor

H&H Land & Estates Director Tim Sedgewick, welcomes a new member of the team with the professional and personal qualifications to contribute to the company’s growth and development.

“Joey has very impressive credentials and a real wealth of experience in the requirements of the rural property development market. She also has a personal commitment to the stewardship of land and rural property, and a strong understanding of rural land laws, regulations and environmental considerations that play an increasingly important part in our service to our clients.

“She has continued her personal development by studying Rural Land Management at Harper Adams, and importantly she has the communication skills to manage the crucial interaction between clients, landowners, developers and stakeholders in sales or acquisitions of any scale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Joey, the new appointment enables her to fulfil a long-held goal. “I have enjoyed every aspect of my career so far, and I’m looking forward to being able to apply my experience and skills to my new role. I have always felt a deep-rooted drive to make a meaningful impact in the management of the environment and rural development, and I am very grateful to H&H Land & Estates for the chance to do just that as part of their progressive and dedicated team.”

Joey will be based on her home ground of Morpeth, and although travelling is one of her favourite things to do, that will be the perfect base for mini adventures with friends and family closer to home, including hiking in the Lake District and Scotland.