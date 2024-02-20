Watch more of our videos on Shots!

H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) has a new office base at Wooler Auction Mart to provide a more local, hands-on customer experience to people living in the area.

The expansion is being led by Craig Dickson, originally of Cornhill, who will bring his vast experience of the insurance industry and a wealth of contacts to HHIB.

After starting his career in banking, Craig has worked in the insurance sector for more than seven years.

Craig Dickson, an account executive at H&H Insurance Brokers.

The new office is part of a wider expansion in the area with Craig also leading the operations in south east Scotland which includes a new office in Newtown St Boswells Auction Mart.

Craig said: “Having that local presence in north Northumberland is letting local people know that, as a business, HHIB is always there for them; we really want farmers and businesses to know they’ll receive the best value and service possible from their insurance broker.

“Getting out and about to meet people is something I really enjoy doing, and they know I have their best interests at heart as I’m a local person who is fully embedded in the community.

“What is key to me is that I help customers change the way they think about insurance, and I’m already having great conversations with local people about how we can help them.”

Paul Graham, managing director of HHIB, said: “We are really committed to ensuring the people of north Northumberland receive the best possible service.”